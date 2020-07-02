Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $998.73 million, a P/E ratio of -192.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

