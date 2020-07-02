Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOFT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Hooker Furniture from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.73. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

