Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,877,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 167.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 729,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,187,000. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 156,389 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III bought 5,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

