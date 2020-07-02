Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HL stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.85. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

