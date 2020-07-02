HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HBT Financial news, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,742.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 15,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,500 shares of company stock worth $407,460.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HBT Financial by 810.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

