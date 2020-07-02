HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

HBT Financial stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,742.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Insiders have bought 35,500 shares of company stock worth $407,460 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 270,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,092,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

