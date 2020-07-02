Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $71,746.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,628. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,336. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTY stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $273.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

