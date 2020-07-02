Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,496 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Griffon worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth $676,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Griffon by 63.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Griffon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE GFF opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

