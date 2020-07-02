GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Up 21.2%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) rose 21.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63, approximately 350,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 59,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 million and a PE ratio of -14.76.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

