Goldman Sachs Group Boosts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 500

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 500 ($6.15) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BME. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.17) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 430 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target (up previously from GBX 340 ($4.18)) on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 423.50 ($5.21).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME opened at GBX 417 ($5.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 373.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 353.63. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 46.33.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.