Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Global X MLP ETF worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,395,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 592,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,864,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,091,000 after buying an additional 648,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,106 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,656,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 202,873 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $55.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

