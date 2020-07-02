Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Down 25%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 611,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 315,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Maroon gold property the consist of four mineral claims covering an area of 1,059 hectares located in the north of Terrace, British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver-gold project comprising four contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 2,700 hectares located in the north-central Peru.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.