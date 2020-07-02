German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of German American Bancorp. worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. German American Bancorp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $802.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp. Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.