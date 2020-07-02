Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 17,969 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Materion worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Materion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

