Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of FARO Technologies worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $53.60 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $949.76 million, a P/E ratio of 184.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

