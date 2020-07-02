Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,530 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Avaya worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 316.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 6,770.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,325 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.92. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($7.77). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.