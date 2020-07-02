Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.