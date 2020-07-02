Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Unitil worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unitil by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 10.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth about $8,935,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Unitil stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.18. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.