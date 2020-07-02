Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $897.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.06 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

