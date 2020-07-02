Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 17,362 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Virtusa worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 55.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VRTU shares. William Blair lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Virtusa stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.