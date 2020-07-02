Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Kadant worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 40.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kadant by 237.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kadant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,196,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lowered Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sidoti lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $80,897.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,849.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $141,361.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,780 shares of company stock worth $1,329,331 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KAI opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.40. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

