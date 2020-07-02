Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of NMI worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $16.08 on Thursday. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

