Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,430 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Front Yard Residential worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RESI. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Front Yard Residential by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 43.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Shares of RESI opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $509.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.53. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $197,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rene Dittrich bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 896,011 shares of company stock worth $6,286,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RESI shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.