GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Raised to $95.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. GDS has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GDS by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 53,371 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in GDS by 122.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

