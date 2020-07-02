Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.87

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.87 and last traded at C$6.84, with a volume of 449409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

A number of research firms have commented on FVI. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Laurentian boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$63.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.6270607 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,082 shares in the company, valued at C$485,237.10.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

