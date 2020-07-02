Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.05

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 122227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $874.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.