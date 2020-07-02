Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from well-performing Professional Instrumentation segment. Further, strong product portfolio and positive contributions from acquisitions are driving the top-line growth of the company. The benefits from eMaint buyout are tailwinds. Additionally, solid momentum across the Industrial Technologies segment remains a positive. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems will upheld the company's position in North America and China. However, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Moreover, end-market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. Further, uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Fortive’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,609,513.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 86.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after buying an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $207,985,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,849 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Fortive by 53.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after purchasing an additional 760,015 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

