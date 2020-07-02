First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 12.67% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

