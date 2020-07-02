First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of First Foundation worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in First Foundation by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Foundation by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. First Foundation Inc has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $704.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.