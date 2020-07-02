Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 96.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDBC stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.03. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

