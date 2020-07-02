FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FBL Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of FFG stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $884.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.27. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $10,129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

