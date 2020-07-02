EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of EZCORP worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti dropped their target price on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.30 on Thursday. EZCORP Inc has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $348.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

