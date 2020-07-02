Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,612 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Exterran worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. Exterran Corp has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Exterran had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

