eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in eXp World were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

EXPI opened at $16.07 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.75 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,195,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,005,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $648,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

