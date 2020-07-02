Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after buying an additional 34,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.