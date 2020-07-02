Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 67,431.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari purchased 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,944,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,074,338.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $304.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ETH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

