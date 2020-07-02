Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report $97.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.90 million and the highest is $104.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $183.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $595.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $602.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $573.14 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $610.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

ETH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,377 shares in the company, valued at $18,956,894.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $304.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

