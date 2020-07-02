Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.34 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

WSFS opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.32. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

