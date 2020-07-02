EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $105.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.40 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $157.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $486.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.20 million to $494.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $503.30 million, with estimates ranging from $455.90 million to $534.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

EPR opened at $33.70 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,312,000 after buying an additional 1,057,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 613,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EPR Properties by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 330,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

