Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.38 Million

Analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to post sales of $227.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.77 million to $228.50 million. Envestnet posted sales of $224.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $953.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $943.68 million to $975.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $254,814.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 272,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,625,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $590,161.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,681 shares in the company, valued at $16,855,893.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,653 shares of company stock worth $3,284,644. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENV stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -668.55 and a beta of 1.77. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

