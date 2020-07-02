Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

EIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 2.06. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 21,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $46,127.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,914 shares of company stock worth $237,810 in the last three months. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endurance International Group Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.