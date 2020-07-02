Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Ducommun worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,134,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ducommun by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti decreased their target price on Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $412.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.25. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

