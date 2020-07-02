Douglas K. Bratton Sells 82,578 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,982,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

