Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 836,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth $24,555,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 618,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 570,985 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.