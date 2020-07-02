Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.23

Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1031774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and a P/E ratio of 210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

About Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

