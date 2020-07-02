Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €36.00 ($40.45) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.22 ($37.32).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.47. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

