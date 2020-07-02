Deutsche Bank AG Sells 206,364 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 206,364 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Luminex worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $2,128,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,254 shares of company stock worth $9,133,039. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Luminex stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -213.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

