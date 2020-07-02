Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.22

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.22 and last traded at C$71.28, with a volume of 50447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.38.

About Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

