Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,394 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,125,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 292,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

CUBI opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

