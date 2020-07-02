Credit Suisse Group Trims Redrow (LON:RDW) Target Price to GBX 606

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 636 ($7.83) to GBX 606 ($7.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.34% from the stock’s previous close.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.89) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 697 ($8.58) to GBX 675 ($8.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 891 ($10.96) to GBX 482 ($5.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.33 ($7.78).

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 431.80 ($5.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 474.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 591.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 293 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 850.76 ($10.47). The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

